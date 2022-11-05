Sherburne County is applying for a $250,000 grant to help pay for the costs of siting and constructing a proposed household hazardous waste facility.
The County Board agreed to apply for the grant to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, but whether or not the project will go forward remains to be seen.
“You’re not committing to this entire project today by approving us pursuing grant dollars now,” Jillian Carlson, environmental specialist with the county, told the board on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Commissioner Felix Schmiesing said applying for the grant doesn’t mean the county will move forward with the project, and there is much discussion yet to come on the issue.
“We have a relationship with Stearns County now for some of this material, so I think at some point there’s got to be more of a discussion, whether we get the grant or not, whether we move forward or not,” he said.
County staff is proposing that the household hazardous waste facility be constructed on county-owned property at the Becker Public Works facility.
According to the county website, household hazardous wastes are materials that can be harmful to human health and/or the environment if used, stored or thrown away improperly. They include everything from batteries, aerosols and paint to fluorescent bulbs, mothballs and garden chemicals. See more at www.co.sherburne.mn.us/456/Household-Hazardous-Waste.
Currently, Sherburne County residents may dispose of their household hazardous waste, free of charge, at periodic collection events or at a facility in Waite Park.
