‘I felt like I won the lottery,’ health and humans services director says
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County has been notified that it will get its first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine soon — possibly as early as Dec. 23.
The county got the word on Wednesday.
“I felt like I won the lottery,” Health and Human Services Director Amanda Larson said.
“The only way we’re going to get out of the stay-at-home orders and no school is through a vaccine,” she added. “It is safe and it is here. I just think that’s really exciting.”
According to the county, there are strict priority groups that will receive the limited amount of vaccine arriving initially, and Sherburne County will not be able to vaccinate everyone in the given priority group at one time.
County officials said some of the first priority target populations in the “Minnesota Guidance for Allocating and Prioritizing COVID-19 Vaccine – Phase 1A” include:
•Hospitals: All personnel working in dedicated COVID-19 units, ICU, emergency departments and designated COVID-19 urgent care clinics, which includes, but is not limited to, nurses and nursing assistants, doctors, advanced practice providers, respiratory therapists, lab/tech staff, and environmental services/maintenance staff.
•Long-term-care facilities (skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes): All personnel working in these facilities.
•Emergency Medical Services personnel: People providing direct patient care as part of the EMS system. This includes air ambulance pilots, ground ambulance drivers, physicians, physician assistants, nurses, and those personnel certified or registered by the EMSRB: paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical technicians, and emergency medical responders.
•COVID-19 testers: Personnel providing testing at large community testing centers.
•COVID-19 community vaccinators: Public health vaccinators and those administering COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1A.
Larson said they are looking at using the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River as the site to administer this first round of vaccines. No dates or times have been established and the situation is very fluid.
Sherburne County is just one cog in the vaccination wheel as vaccinations will be rolled out on a number of fronts. Pharmacies, for instance, will be vaccinating long-term-care staff and residents, Larson said.
The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived this week in Minnesota.
“With that first wave, it’s health care systems vaccinating their own,” Larson told the county board on Tuesday.
There was widespread media coverage of a nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center being one of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota on Tuesday.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement that safe, effective vaccines are starting to come into the state, but it will be many months before everyone has a chance to get vaccinated.
“In the meantime, we need to keep things moving in the right direction by doing those things we know help reduce COVID-19 transmission. That means masking up, keeping socially distant, washing your hands, staying home when sick and getting tested when appropriate,” she said.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 case numbers have been trending downward but still remain high.
“The hospitals and the ICU are full. It’s still a critical situation,” Larson said.
As of Thursday, Sherburne County has seen a total of 7,138 confirmed cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.