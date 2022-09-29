The levy year over year looks to increase 6.99% under the plan, while county tax rate continues to drop
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A preliminary 2023 property tax levy of $58,726,368 has been set by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Sept. 20. That is a 6.99% increase.
A public hearing on the preliminary levy and budget will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 in the County Board Room at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River.
The preliminary levy may be reduced but not increased as part of the County Board’s adoption of the final levy in December, according to County Administrator Bruce Messelt.
Messelt, meanwhile, noted that the county’s tax rate continues to decrease, and is projected to drop by about 12% from 2022 to 2023. He called that “great news.”
Due to rising residential market values and more than $220 million in new construction countywide, the county’s tax base is projected to grow by about 21%.
Overall, if a property’s value didn’t increase, the owner of a $300,000 property would see the county’s share of property taxes drop by $154 from 2022 to 2023, according to a memo from Messelt to the County Board.
However, he noted that property values have increased approximately 23%. That means with a 6.99% levy increase, an average-valued property of $344,000 would see county property taxes go up about $10 a month.
“We still continue to have some of the lowest per-capita taxes in the state — that includes our tax rate as well as our amount that we collect per capita,” Messelt said.
He said the preliminary levy reflects a growing and changing county that is resulting in increased needs for services.
Messelt also noted that one of the biggest drivers in the 2023 proposed budget is personnel.
The county has settled labor agreements for the next three years, he said.
“That in and of itself represents 4.65% of the levy increase or $2.55 million,” he told the County Board.
A number of other factors also affected the preliminary levy.
