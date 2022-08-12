Seven new principals, one special education coordinator introduced

by Jim Boyle
Editor
William Campell and Kari Rock, assistant superintendents of elementary and secondary education, introduced the newest District 728 administrators at the Aug. 8 Elk River Area School Board meeting.
Here’s some of the highlights of the people who were introduced to the Elk River Area School Board and a live viewing audience:
•Heidi Miller is the new principal at Hassan Elementary. Dr. Miller comes to District 728 from the Anoka-Hennepin School District, where she served as an assistant principal at an elementary school. Her previous experience includes being a literacy specialist, teacher and leader. She is the National Assistant Principal of the Year and National Outstanding Assistant Principal from Minnesota in 2022.
•Dan Wrobleski is now the permanent principal for Salk Middle School. He served the Salk community in the interim principal role starting in January of 2022 and, prior to that, he was the principal at Columbia Heights High School. During his time in Columbia Heights, his focus on students and building culture led to a decrease in discipline referrals, an increase in graduation rates, and many awards and honors. He has a strong background in both PBIS and AVID .
•Mike Zeman is the new principal for VandenBerge Middle School. He previously served as an assistant principal at Rogers High School, a position he has held for seven years. During that time, Zeman has focused on identifying and supporting student needs with the creation of quality intervention structures. He has an extensive background in AVID and PBIS. Zeman lives in the Elk River community and has two sons attending District 728 schools.
•Elise Bengston is Elk River High School’s newest assistant principal. Bengston has been the Osseo High curriculum integration coordinator the past seven years. In addition to supporting the programming needs, she has also worked in developing program pathways in CTE courses.
She began her teaching career in 2006 as a chemistry teacher at Osseo High Hchool.
•Jason Menth is Prairie View Middle School’s assistant principal. Menth has most recently been the assistant principal at Sartell High School and formerly a classroom teacher, STEM integrationist and dean of academic achievement and student success at Talahi Elementary School in St. Cloud.
•Danielle Kohler will be transitioning to the role of assistant principal at Rogers Middle School. Kohler has been a teacher leader at RMS and within the district for 14 years. While at RMS, she has been an integral member of the PBIS implementation team, the site council leadership team, staff development co-chairperson and is trained in AVID.
•Brenda Tiber will be joining the Salk STEM Middle School team as an assistant principal. She spent the last five years as the assistant principal at St. Cloud Apollo High School where she was instrumental in designing and implementing AVID, PBIS, and the BARR programs. Tiber was also a staff development assessment specialist and an instructional coach for the Osseo School District for six years. Tiber also brings experience from the classroom as science teacher.
•Joanna Wournos is a special education coordinator for the district. Wournos will be leading and supporting the school district’s EBD programs and also providing support at Meadowvale and VandenBerge. Prior to this role, Wournos was a special education supervisor in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.