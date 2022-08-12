Seven new principals, one special education coordinator introduced

Photo by Jim Boyle

From left to right: Dan Wrobleski, Salk Middle School principal; Danielle Kohler, Rogers Middle School assistant principal; Brenda Tiber, Salk Middle School assistant principal; Mike Zeman, VandenBerge Middle School principal; William Campbell, assistant superintendent in charge of elementary education; Joanna Wournos, special education coordinator; Heidi Miller, Hassan Elementary School principal; Jason Menth, Prairie View Middle School assistant principal; Elise Bengston, Elk River High School assistant principal: and Kari Rock, assistant superintendent in charge of secondary education.

 Photo by Jim Boyle

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Tags

Load comments