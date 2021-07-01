Tove Lichty is new president of Elk River Rotary Club
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Elk River Rotary Club has a new president.
Tove Lichty, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Elk River, became president of the Rotary on July 1.
Her name is pronounced Toe-vah. Lichty said her mom has a cousin in Denmark named Tove and her parents decided that’s what they would name their first daughter.
“I lucked out in being the first girl,” she said. “I’m told that in Danish ‘Tove’ means kind or good; I try to live up to that definition every day,” she said.
Here’s more about Lichty and her work as a Rotarian.
Why did you get involved in the Elk River Rotary?
I was a Rotarian in Pierre, South Dakota. When I moved to Minnesota I hoped to find a local club to continue to give back to the community in which I build my business, and I was fortunate to be invited to join the Elk River Rotary by a long-standing member. Rotary is a great connector: I learned a lot about the area and the people who make things happen. Rotary continues to help me be connected and build relationships — each week we host a speaker who shares their work and how it impacts the community. It’s a joy to see all of the good happening right here.
What do you like about being a Rotarian?
“Service above self” is one of Rotary’s mottos, and it resonates with me. I value being able to positively impact my local community and my global community through Rotary, both in the service projects we do and in the financial support the Rotary Foundation provides to improve the lives of all. Promoting positive peace is one of Rotary’s core missions that informs the work we do.
What are your goals as president?
To engage more Rotarians and grow the impact of our club. This year’s Rotary International theme is “Serve to Change Lives,” and I hope to bring that to life right here in Elk River.
How many people are members of the Elk River Rotary?
We have approximately 30 members and 10 honorary members. We meet every Thursday from 12:05-1:05 at Chow — we’d love to welcome anyone interested to join us for lunch and consider joining our club. We’re always looking for folks who value making a positive impact in the lives of others and who are willing to take action to make it happen.
Please tell us a little about yourself.
My husband, Adam, and I live in Maple Grove with our cat, Blanche. We moved here seven years ago from South Dakota, where we both grew up. We wanted to live in the Twin Cities area. When there was an opportunity to come to Elk River to help another financial adviser retire, we were excited to accept the offer.
As an Edward Jones financial adviser I work with families and business owners as they define and work toward their financial goals. I also serve in a leadership role where I am responsible for ensuring all of the financial advisers and branch office administrators have the training and support they need to be successful.
Outside of work, Adam and I enjoy volunteering (he works as a literacy tutor with AmeriCorps), traveling, hiking, reading, and spending time in our beautiful backyard.
Elk River Rotary announces new officers
The Elk River Rotary Club announced its new officers for 2021-2022 (beginning July 1):
President: Tove Lichty
President Elect: Adam Stumne
Past President: Nicole Rasmussen
Secretary: Julie Fish
Treasurer: Neil Gagnon
Directors: Dirk Barrett, Molly Hanson, Heather Kliewer, Jeff LaBarre, Casey Mahon and Dan Weber
The Elk River Rotary Club’s mission is to inspire leaders with passion to serve humanity, strengthening youth for tomorrow’s leadership and enhancing lives in our world. The club meets most Thursdays at noon virtually via Zoom and responsibly in-person at Chow Grill, 14043 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. For additional information, go to www.elkrivermnrotary.org or www.Facebook.com/ERRotary.
