Recovery is for everyone because it benefits everyone. In recovery, we build new connections to ourselves, our families, and our communities.

The theme for Recovery Month in September this year is, “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.” This mantra reminds us that recovery belongs to us all. We are all called to end gatekeeping and welcome everyone to recovery by lowering barriers to recovery support, creating inclusive spaces and programs, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences.

