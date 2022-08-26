Recovery is for everyone because it benefits everyone. In recovery, we build new connections to ourselves, our families, and our communities.
The theme for Recovery Month in September this year is, “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.” This mantra reminds us that recovery belongs to us all. We are all called to end gatekeeping and welcome everyone to recovery by lowering barriers to recovery support, creating inclusive spaces and programs, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences.
Some may characterize recovery as a universal experience, but our community is proof that we are diverse. Our strength is in our diversity and because of who we are, the recovery community can assist the larger community to grow, teach, and heal. Mental health and substance use disorders are not one-size-fits all conditions.
Culturally competent, multilingual resources that embrace all including historically marginalized community members is the only real path forward.
By asserting that “Recovery is for Everyone,” we reduce the stigma surrounding people with alcoholism and addiction disorders. “Meeting people where they are at” translates into acknowledging their unique experiences and needs, including people on different paths of recovery like harm reduction, faith-based recovery, medication assisted recovery or 12 Step programs. By embracing our diversity, collaborating with partners, allies, and friends in recovery, we can broaden and strengthen the recovery safety net within our communities. Let us not build dams and dikes to divert the flow of recovery. Rather, let us embrace the flow of recovery that is moving through our communities; because when the tide comes in, all boats rise.
Recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community. — Maj. John Donovan, Big Lake
(Editor’s note: Major John Donovan (JD) is the Director of the Recovery Community Network (RCN) in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The RCN is a Recovery Community Organization devoted to serving and advocating for the recovery community of Central Minnesota.)
