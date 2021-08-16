Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized frozen meal distribution pop-up locations for the month of August across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors ages 60 and over available at 27 locations, including Big Lake.
The Big Lake event will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the parking lot of Old National Bank, 19943 County Road 43.
The meals are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat in both conventional and microwave ovens. Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month. Participants must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate; however, donations will be accepted.
The Senior Dining Frozen Meal Expansion Project started in August 2020 and additional pop-up locations are continually being added. Visit ccstcloud.org/events for the most up-to-date information.
