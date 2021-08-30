Senior Citizen Activity Passes are available for residents of the Elk River Area School District.

Those who live within the boundaries of ISD 728 who are 62 years of age and older can attend regular season home games. The pass is not valid for conference, state or section tournaments. Other exclusions may apply.

Individuals must show their ID to prove their age and residency to receive a pass at the high school activities offices from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at any regular season event as well as the District 728 Office.

