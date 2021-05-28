The Elk River Senior Activity Center will open for drop-in use beginning Tuesday, June 1. The Senior Activity Center is located inside the Furniture and Things Community Event Center at 1000 School St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An annual membership for Elk River residents is $24 per individual or $35 for a dual membership. Non-Elk River residents can also join at $34 per individual or $48 for a dual membership.

Members gain access to billiards, puzzles, cards, group classes, special events, a monthly newsletter and more.

For more information about the Senior Activity Center, go to ElkRiverMN.gov/seniors or call 763-635-4500.

