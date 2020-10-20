Send us your snow pictures!

Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Total storm accumulations 6-10 inches..

Tonight

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Total storm accumulations 6-10 inches.