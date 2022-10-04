by Jim Boyle
Editor
Concrete pipes coming out of Rinker Materials on Highway 10 in Elk River are made to last.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar saw first-hand on the morning of Sept. 26 when she came for a tour of the former Cretex concrete plant that became Forterra in 2015 before its most recent change to Rinker this past spring.
The plant has been making concrete products since 1917 when L.D. Bailey and D.W. Longfellow envisioned the need for a comprehensive, reliable transportation system as the foundation for economic development.
Forterra acquired Cretex Concrete Products on Oct. 1, 2015. Then on March 18 of this year Quikrete acquired all outstanding shares of Forterra. The local maker of concrete products is now under the umbrella of Rinker Materials, a subsidiary of Quikrete that also makes concrete products. While the ownership has changed, the plant in Elk River continues to produce the bulk of concrete products for the state’s bridges.
On a tour of the facility at 1340 6th Street NW Klobuchar saw a load test apply more than 90,000 pounds to an 8-foot length of 42 inch diameter, Class 3 pipe. Rinker makes Class 2, 3, 4, and 5 pipes. The goal of the Three-Edge Bearing Test that day was to bring it to complete failure for the sake of the senator.
The minimum required test load for that size and class is 37,800 pounds.
The actual test load for this pipe was met at 57,500 pounds (signified by the formation of a crack with a prescribed width).
“If we stopped the test after reaching the design load (57,500 pounds), we could have pulled that load off, the cracks would disappear and we could ship that pipe,” said Riley Dvorak, P.E., a technical resource engineer for Rinker Materials.
But during Concrete Pipe Week back in August and on a visit by Klobuchar on Monday, Rinker officials like to show what ultimate failure looks like.
“It’s fun for us to show how much capacity it has above and beyond,” Dvorak said. “Like I said, we’re built to last. Our pipe has far more capacity than what’s needed.”
The minimum required ultimate (“fail”) load for this size and class is 56,000 pounds, which is the equivalent of a 27 foot soil column, point loaded on the top of the pipe with no side support.
“For reference, a fully-loaded semi truck and trailer weighs 80,000 pounds,” Dvorak said.
The load test, of course, was only part of the tour, which covered a lot of ground and topics.
Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation earlier this year, declaring Aug. 15-19 as National Concrete Pipe Week. Proclamations around the country at that time were signed by governors as part of an effort by the American Concrete Pipe Association.
“For that week we make a concerted effort to get state and U.S. representatives into our plants, of which Elk River is one,” Dvorak said.
Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith couldn’t make it and both sent aides. Klobuchar decided to schedule a visit of her own in September.
“We appreciated her visit,” Dvorak said. “She took time to learn more about our industry and what we do to support Minnesota’s infrastructure.”
Klobuchar said since she is on the commerce committee, she interfaces a lot on the bills that speak to federal funding for roads and bridges. She told Rinker employees that her interest and the country’s interest in the nation’s bridges skyrocketed after the 35W bridge collapse.
She toured the devastation shortly afterward with Sen. Norm Coleman, and returned with President George W. Bush.
Klobuchar was happy to report Minnesota has been getting its fair share of funding. Rinker Materials competitively bids on road and bridge projects, Dvorak said. The company provides 90% of the materials for bridge products in the state of Minnesota, Dvorak said.
