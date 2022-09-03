This week marks the final installment of my updates on the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. It is my hope that you have enjoyed learning a little bit more about each of these amendments just as much as I have enjoyed researching and writing about them.

I previously wrote about how the Ninth Amendment is unlike the first eight amendments in the Bill of Rights, as it is does not explicitly enumerate individual rights. Instead, it provides that those rights listed in the Constitution are not to be thought of as an exhaustive list of individual rights. That is why certain fundamental rights exist even though they are not listed in the Constitution or its amendments.

Load comments