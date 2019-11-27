Self-Help Center hours expanded at the Sherburne courthouse

As a result of increasing demand, the Sherburne County Self-Help Center has expanded its hours. The Sherburne County Self-Help Center is now open to assist self-represented litigants on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Sherburne County Self-Help Center has been helping self-represented litigants for three years, continuing to see an increasing demand for services each year.
The Self-Help Center’s mission is to “provide understandable legal tools to enable informed self-representation and increase access to justice.”
Self-Help Centers are an important way to fill the gap to help those filers who cannot afford an attorney but who also cannot qualify for free legal services. Providing these services enables a smoother court process not only for self-represented litigants but also for court staff, judicial officers and anyone else involved in the judicial process. The benefits of these services can save time and financial resources, lessen stress related to the court process, and foster a greater feeling of fairness and justice for the parties involved in court cases.
Self-Help staff can provide assistance with basic court information such as court procedures, locating legal forms, community services and legal resources including clinics and contact information for legal aid services; and provide assistance with reviewing forms to see if they are properly completed for filing with court administration.
Self-Help staff cannot provide legal advice, legal research or suggest a legal course of action. They also cannot predict outcomes or offer legal theory or interpretation of cases, statutes or other laws.
Self-Help staff may also be reached by phone (763-760-6699) or email 10CourtHelp@courts.state.mn.us. There are also Self-Help Center locations throughout the 10th Judicial District in Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Washington and Wright counties. These locations have hours that are specific to those counties. For more information, visit www.mncourts.gov/selfhelp.
