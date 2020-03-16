Second public hearing ordered for Riverwood plan

by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
The proposal for converting Riverwood Inn to a mental health and chemical dependency treatment facility is being sent back to the Otsego Planning Commission for a second public hearing and new vote.
City Council members concluded at their March 9 meeting that a new hearing was necessary because the Planning Commission had requested additional information after the initial public hearing was closed that residents deserved to hear and comment on.
Riverwood Inn, located on County Road 39, was originally established as a rural conference location and currently operates as an extended stay, transient lodging facility. NorthStar Regional, a medical health provider for residential and out-patient mental health and substance abuse disorders, is proposing to acquire and convert the property into a mental health and chemical dependency residential treatment and housing facility for up to 160 men. The proposed change in use requires consideration of a zoning amendment, and under state statue, a public hearing. Many residents attended the initial public hearing on Feb. 18 to ask questions, voice concerns and express support for the proposed facility. After the public hearing portion of the meeting closed, the Planning Commission discussed the proposal and requested additional information be provided, including emergency response calls to similar NorthStar facilities in Chaska and Shakopee, emergency response calls to Riverwood Inn during the last 12 months, comments from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office regarding the proposed facility, and job descriptions for security personnel at the facility. With those requests, the commission voted 5-0 to recommend that the City Council approve the proposal.
Mayor Jessica Stockcamp and Council Member Tom Darkenwald expressed concern regarding approving the proposal at the Feb. 24 council meeting, citing the desire for citizens to be able to view and comment on the additional materials requested by the Planning Commission. No vote was taken on the proposal at that meeting so city staff could determine the best path forward.
With the requested additional information submitted and now available, city staff presented to council at the March 9 meeting and recommended a new public hearing be held. The Planning Commission will hold a new public hearing on April 6 to allow for public comment in consideration of this new information, and a new vote will be taken before forwarding again to City Council.
Dr. Hal Baumchen, president and clinical director of NorthStar Regional, attended the March 9 council meeting to express his hope that council would approve the request, citing the material provided and indicating it answers the questions posed by the Planning Commission.
“This information further validated the recommendation of the county and the city and law enforcement officials,” he said. “NorthStar Regional’s use of Riverwood campus will in fact help numerous people in the surrounding counties, revitalize the buildings and the grounds, add tax revenue, and reduce law enforcement concerns. Our records, which we submitted from our Shakopee facility, indicated that this project can be accommodated by existing public services and facilities, and it won’t be a drain or an overburden on the city’s service capacity.”
Darkenwald pointed out that there was an extensive amount of additional information requested, and he felt it was important for citizens to see the materials submitted and the Planning Commission revote on the proposal.
Council Member Jason Warehime agreed.
“I think this is good information,” he said, referring to the call records and letters submitted. “I think all of the [new] information gathered will rally residents” to support the project.
Stockamp attended the public hearing on Feb. 18 and heard the concerns and questions voiced by residents in attendance.
“This additional information speaks volumes of what type of facility you run,” she told Baumchen. “But, in fairness, those residents were very concerned. That’s our job, to find the balance. We’d rather have you come to a community where everyone understands what is happening there.”
