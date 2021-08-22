Last of three festivals set for Aug. 22 with more being planned in the coming year
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The second of three Community Fests planned this summer in Otsego have event organizers optimistic for an even bigger turnout at its third event coming up on Aug. 22.
They are also already planning four more for next summer with the idea that one of them could go all day long, according to Bob Bagne, one of the volunteers behind the event laced with opportunities to be prayed over and hear uplifting stories of people who have given their life to Christ and found a better life.
The effort is being led by volunteers, many of whom associate with area churches that feel while the communities in the area have grown, the numbers of people connecting to a faith community have not grown accordingly.
The last of three events this year will be 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 22 on land located on the grounds of Christ Church in Otsego, 15849 90th St. NE.
The first event attracted a diverse crowd of approximately 300 people, including more than 100 volunteers, said Bagne, the director of The Hope Connection in Otsego. The one on Aug. 8 attracted approximately 450.
The festivals feature live music and uplifting life stories as well as games and activities for all ages. There’s also free food, including Jesus Burgers, which is part of the Firebase Movement and has been one of its most fruitful outreaches across America.
“We want to build community and relationships,” Bagne said. “We see an opportunity to do that with the free music, the food and, if people would like, prayer.”
At each event there is welcoming booth, a prayer tent, a prophetic arts tent and a place for dream readings as well as community resource tables.
The testimonies provided at the second event included one on marriage and family and two more by people who have successfully broken away from addictions.
Volunteers from Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge in blue T-shires assisted on the grounds of the event as well as an army of other volunteers in florescent yellow shirts.
Live music was provided by Kofi and The Firekeepers. The music cuts away for the testimonies and a time to pray over the children in attendance.
The Aug. 22 event will feature music by Dan Adler with Heart of the City. Heart of the City, since 1996, has been bringing a message, model and experience of multi-ethnic worship and biblical unity to thousands of people through the live performances and many recordings of the multi-ethnic, multi-denominational and multi-generational Heart of the City Worship Band.
“In a time when divisions are increasing and becoming more entrenched, the need is great in both large and small ways to build bridges in the name of Jesus,” the Heart of the City website states.
Through the 11 ethnicities represented in the Heart of the City Worship Band, along with the generational and denominational diversity amongst members, they seek to model unity in their music, incorporating styles such as Native American, East Indian, gospel, urban contemporary, reggae, salsa, bossa nova and others.
Now, since 2018, they are continuing this mission through hosting stylistically and ethnically diverse concerts at the Heart of the City Music Factory in Anoka.
