Senate District 30 Republicans are hosting a statewide gubernatorial candidates forum on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Handke Center in Elk River, 1170 Main Street.

Confirmed candidates for governor include Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen, Dr. Neil Shah and Mike Murphy.

Doors will open at 9:45 a.m., and the forum will take place between 10 and 11:30 a.m. There will be a $10 charge at the door. Cash and checks written out to SD30 Republicans will be accepted.

For more information, email chair@sd30.org.

