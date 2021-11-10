Senate District 30 Republicans are hosting a statewide gubernatorial candidates forum on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Handke Center in Elk River, 1170 Main Street.
Confirmed candidates for governor include Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen, Dr. Neil Shah and Mike Murphy.
Doors will open at 9:45 a.m., and the forum will take place between 10 and 11:30 a.m. There will be a $10 charge at the door. Cash and checks written out to SD30 Republicans will be accepted.
For more information, email chair@sd30.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.