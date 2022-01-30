SD 30 DFLers decide on contactless caucus
SD 30 GOP will be in-person Feb. 1; hold gubernatorial straw poll, conduct other business
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Due to the ongoing public health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate District 30 DFL has decided to do a “contactless” caucus this year on Feb. 1, according to a Jan. 22 press release by the party.
Senate District 30 Republicans will continue to meet in person with one of their agenda items taking a straw poll of gubernatorial candidates.
DFL caucus to use paper ballots and forms that can be dropped off, e-mailed
All people wanting to be involved in the local DFL caucus this year need to fill out a non-attendee form and submit it. This non-attendee form is available at DFL.ORG website, and found under “Party Documents.”
Participants can drop off their forms 1630 Main St. NW, Elk River, by placing them in the red mailbox by the front door, anytime before the caucus until 9 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Participants can also submit this form digitally anytime at: DFL SD30 email dfl.sd30@gmail.com. There will also be blank non-attendee forms available at that address, until 9 p.m. caucus night.
Resolutions can be submitted any of the ways mentioned above. Blank resolution forms will also be available at that address by the red mailbox at the front door.
The Senate District 30 DFL have canceled reservations at the area venues where it planned to hold precinct caucuses. All people wishing to be involved in the DFL caucus will need to submit a non-attendee form.
For links to the forms, visit the Star News website at: https://bit.ly/3u7np8q
SD30 GOP to be at ERHS
Senate District 30 Republicans will have six gubernatorial candidates to pick from at caucuses on Feb. 1.
Caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 1 in Minnesota. Proceedings will begin at 7 p.m.
The local arm of the Republican party announced the purpose of this year’s caucus will be to elect delegates to the local Senate/House District Republican conventions, which will be held on March 19.
Additional business will be to conduct a straw poll for gubernatorial candidates.
The Elk River precincts and Otsego P-3 for Republicans will caucus at the Elk River High School.
The Big Lake city and township precincts will caucus at Big Lake High School.
Six Republican candidates for governor are seeking the endorsement.
Five of them were in Elk River on Dec. 4 to make their case to take on Gov. Tim Walz to become the next governor of Minnesota.
There were six altogether then, but Mike Marti, a businessman, suspended his campaign on Dec. 13.
The group still includes two current lawmakers in Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, and former Senate Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka from East Gull Lake, who stepped down from his leadership position in preparation for his gubernatorial bid. It also includes two doctors, one of whom is a former state senator: Dr. Scott Jensen served one term as a Republican representing the Chaska. Dr. Neil Shah, a dermatologist from North Oaks, became the second doctor to join the race.
Mike Murphy, who launched a UPS Store franchise with his father, is also the mayor of Lexington.
Kendall Qualls, an Army veteran and business executive, has also joined the race. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.
