by Jim Boyle
Editor
Breast cancer screenings stopped altogether for a time during the pandemic, but clinic staffs and other professionals in the health care industry are encouraging women to make sure they don’t put off screenings any longer.
“I can tell you there was a time at the beginning of the pandemic where we weren’t doing any (breast imaging services),” said Leslie Annis, a manager of breast imaging at M Health Fairview. “We were shut down except for those patients who were diagnostic or procedure patients.”
M Health Fairview and other health systems have resumed the services, but are still staggering some appointments, encouraging social distancing and have masking guidelines in place for staff and patients.
“We’re taking all precautions while at the same time we’re trying to screen as many patients as we can as well,” Annis said.
High profile advocate
Health care professionals have a high-profile advocate in their corner. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar D-Minnesota, was diagnosed earlier this year with breast cancer.
“I, like so many Americans, put off the exam during the pandemic,” Klobuchar said during an Oct. 1 interview on The View. “I thought ‘I’ll wait awhile, I’ll wait awhile,’ and then sure enough, I went in and found out I had Stage 1 breast cancer.”
She had a lumpectomy, completed radiation in May and learned after it was all over that thousands of women right now have of undetected breast cancer.
“It’s time to schedule those exams you have been putting off,” she said. “One in three Americans have put off routine exams.”
Professionals encourage return to health screenings
Annis and Joni Gillespie, a colleague at M Health Fairview who is also a breast imaging manager, spoke with the Star News recently to get the word out about the importance of screening. They say statistics and research show screening can reduce the risk of death from breast cancer by up to 50% for those patients who come in for their screenings and get treatments.
Annis knows this not only because of the profession she is in, but also through personal experience, as her family has been touched heavily by breast cancer.
“It does give me a drive for the work we do,” Annis said. “We encourage screening, especially now because the earlier it’s caught, the more treatable it is.”
Annis and Gillespie say it’s important to note that not all breast cancers are genetic.
“We recommend screening for all women 40 years of age and older,” Gillespie said.
Both 2D and 3D breast imagining are used to look for breast cancer.
The latest 3D mammography diagnostic technology allows a radiologist to scroll through the breast tissue.
“They’re able to see through dense tissue better (than before) and also able to view areas of concern when they’re smaller to allow for earlier detection.”
A new breast cancer report issued in 2020 from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a 30-year trend of decreasing mortality rates, suggesting improved diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer in Minnesota. However, providers and public health officials are concerned that delays in breast cancer screenings in 2020 may slow the progress.
Though breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Minnesota women, the report shows survival rates of about 93%. This high survival rate is due to decades of progress in early diagnosis and treatment. Between 1988 and 2017, Minnesota breast cancer mortality rates declined 2.4% per year compared with the national overall decline of 1.8% per year, according to the report “Breast Cancer in Minnesota Women.”
Public health officials are concerned that some women are still choosing to delay screenings in order to avoid visits to a health care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Studies from the National Cancer Institute and the American College of Radiology indicate that such delays could impact breast cancer survival rates.
“We know women have their best chance of beating breast cancer when it is diagnosed and treated early, and this is why mammograms are so important,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Our health care systems are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of patients and staff, and we urge all women to talk to their primary care provider about cancer screenings. This report also underscores the importance of focusing on health equity and ensuring women of color have safe access to screenings and treatment.”
Mammograms are the most reliable way to detect breast cancer early when it is the easiest to treat. Not scheduling a mammogram can allow breast cancers to grow, becoming less treatable with time, and more deadly.
Program provides free screenings to those who qualify
Sage, a program that offers breast and cervical cancer diagnostic screenings free of charge to those who qualify, exists to help keep Minnesotans healthy through screening and early detection of breast and cervical cancer.
If a patient qualifies and does have health insurance, clinics and health systems are required to bill the insurance, but any services not covered by insurance would be covered by Sage.
Screenings are provided at participating locations free of charge to people who qualify.
The M Health Fairview system, including the clinic in Elk River, participates in the Sage program for both Pap tests and mammography.
“The Sage Program is offered for those who are uninsured or underinsured,” Gillespie said. “It is a program you have to qualify for. They do provide annual women’s physicals, gynecological cervical and screening mammograms.”
Gillespie says it’s important women not let money be a barrier to getting tested.
Since 1991, the Sage provider network has grown to over 450 clinic sites across Minnesota, providing breast and cervical cancer screening to more than 150,000 women. These services are part of the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which has served more than 4 million women since it began. Sage also receives funds from the state of Minnesota and Susan G. Komen to support screening services.
Sage hosts screening events and does targeted outreach that both work to recruit and enroll patients into the Sage Program.
Those interested to see if they qualify for the program can call 1-888-643-2584. The Sage Program maintains this call center, staffed by patient navigators who speak several languages. The navigators answer calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and assist Minnesota callers with program eligibility, identifying and addressing barriers to screening, scheduling appointments, and providing referrals to appropriate resources.
More information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3C5RPsQ.
