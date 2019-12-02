Schultz wins Art Educator of Year Award

Leah Schultz, an elementary art teacher at Twin Lakes in Elk River, has been named the Art Educators of Minnesota Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020.
Schultz, who has been with the district since the early 2000s and joined the Twin Lakes staff when the school opened in 2007, was nominated by 2017-2018 recipient Nicole Hahn, who teaches at Hassan Elementary in Rogers.
Schultz is a staff and parent favorite, to go along with being beloved by her students. Her colorful classroom features arts from all sorts of media, and her works – as well as student/parent works created in classes under her guidance – can be seen around Twin Lakes Elementary.
“I kind of always knew [I’d be a teacher],” Schultz said. “I’d come home from third or fourth grade and play art teacher in my room. So my mom wasn’t surprised at all when that’s the path I took.”
Schultz will receive her award in a special ceremony at Minnesota State University-Mankato early next month. She’ll represent elementary teachers from Minnesota at the National Art Educators Conference in Minneapolis in early 2020.
