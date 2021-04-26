Julia Schreifels, vice president and director of marketing and communications at The Bank of Elk River, has been named a 2021 Notable Executive in Marketing by Twin Cities Business.
This honor was given to 32 individuals in Minnesota across private, public and nonprofit organizations.
Schreifels has worked in the insurance, human resources, education, and financial sectors for over 25 years. She has been with The Bank of Elk River since 2014.
“Julia is a gifted marketing professional who deftly combines her knowledge of banking with her passion for marketing to articulate our message well,” said John Babcock, president/CEO of The Bank of Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.