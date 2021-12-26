Already on alert due to viral nationwide threat on TikTok, ERPD investigates report that leads to arrest of 15-year-old student
by Jim Boyle
Editor
With schools and law enforcement on high alert on Dec. 17 across the nation following a vague threat of violence occurring on that date, the Elk River Police Department’s planned strong presence at Elk River High School proved to be invaluable.
While there was no known specific threat to local schools initially, two students came forward on the morning of Dec. 17 with information that another student had, on previous days, spoke of committing acts of violence at the high school.
“Once this information was learned, an investigation immediately began, which resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy at his Elk River home,” Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said. “Although it was unclear if there was ever an intent to carry out any acts of violence, the statements made by the boy caused considerable alarm and were taken very seriously.”
The Elk River Police Department continues to urge anyone who hears or sees something concerning to report it immediately.
“It takes us all working together to keep our schools and our community as a whole safe,” Gacke said.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said he worked in coordination with law enforcement to send out communication to District 728 staff.
“ISD 728, like schools throughout the nation, continues to spend much time and energy navigating social media and providing support for our students and families in crisis,” Bittman said. “We appreciate the continued support from and engagement of our students, families, community, and law enforcement.”
Bittman also said the district continues to take all reports seriously.
Elk River High School Principal Terry Bizal sent out a letter to Elk River High School families and students letting them know Elk River Police Department investigators have been working with Elk River High School administrators on a suspected threat to the building.
“Upon learning of the concern, ERHS administration immediately alerted law enforcement who arrived on site to investigate,” Bizal stated before passing along a variety of information. Included in that list of details was the fact that the identified student was not in school on Dec. 17.
Law enforcement continued its increased presence throughout the school day.
“Because of the response by both school administration and law enforcement, students were not in danger at any time,” Bizal stated. “We want to thank law enforcement for their support, thoroughness, and quick response.
“The District is also extremely grateful for our community’s vigilance and responsiveness in reporting concerns to the Elk River police department and ERHS school administration. Students, staff, parents/guardians, and our communities continue to play an important role in keeping our schools safe.”
A threat to schools nationwide circulating on TikTok caused confusion and panic among parents and school administrators across the country; some schools closed for the day, while others increased their police presence and some parents kept their children home.
The vague threat, with origins that were unclear, featured text singling out Friday, Dec. 17, and warned of school shootings and other violence on that day, the NBC Today Show reported.
No specific schools or locations were mentioned in the threats that went viral, and law enforcement officials in several school districts across the country said they had not found any credible threats to specific schools.
Elk River Police posted on its Facebook page that it was taking the nationwide TikTok “challenge” very seriously. The challenge encouraged students to make violent threats on schools on Friday, Dec. 17, the ERPD post said.
“Proactive policing can be expected with marked squads and an increased police presence at all Elk River Schools, despite having no specific threats reported at this time,” the post continued. “ERPD encourages anyone who witnesses or encounters suspicious activity online to call 911 immediately. Concerns or questions can be directed to Elk River Police Chief Nierenhausen at 763-635-1200, or ISD 728.”
Elk River Police got wind of a potential threat at about 2 a.m. Dec. 17 after an Elk River boy who attends VandenBerge Middle School mentioned to a parent that he heard a student mention threats toward VandenBerge to take place the next school day. The parent requested a phone call from the police, according to an Elk River Police report filed by an officer.
Police officers spoke with the complainant and the student who was mentioned as well as his parents. The student denied making statements, and nothing was substantiated. The parents assured the officer the suspect would not be attending school on Dec. 17.
Later, two students at ERHS told school administrators and a school resource officer about a different juvenile who reportedly had plans to come to school and shoot several victims, and police immediately began investigating.
Witnesses had received information first-hand from the boy, who was later arrested at his home. The two students advised they are friends with the suspect and he has talked about doing a school shooting with increased frequency recently. The students said they were in fear and believed the suspect was capable of following through on the acts, according to the police report.
Gacke said there was some very specific details shared with the witnesses by the suspect and their stories were corroborated, giving greater weight to what the witnesses had said.
The juvenile male was ultimately arrested for making terroristic threats and taken to Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center.
