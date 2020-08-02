The Elk River Area School District released the following report, and posted it to its website as a way to update the planning being done for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. This preceded the July 30 announcement by Gov. Tim Walz that schools would be given guidance and flexibility to open schools as the Star News went to press.
The school district in its previous planning had the following priorities when discussing the 2020-21 school year: Student achievement, school climate and culture, District 728 staff, communication, and community engagement.
In review, an organizational structure was created to develop plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The structure consists of a guiding team (Superintendent Dan Bittman’s cabinet), committees specifically focused on E-5, middle school, high school, and student support services (i.e. special education), and operational Teams representing transportation, health and safety, food services, custodial services, technology, human resources, special education, and English Language Learning / ADSIS. Each area is covered by an overarching public health umbrella, and will ultimately be brought to the Elk River Area School Board.
Each committee is working collaboratively to develop plans based on the model of instructional delivery that is needed. The instructional delivery models are 1) Face to Face; 2) Hybrid; and 3) Distance Learning.
Face to Face: Traditional instructional delivery occurs with facility and procedural modifications (as can be reasonably implemented). In this model, students and teachers maintain a traditional schedule, and safety precautions are implemented.
Hybrid: This instructional method includes a variety of models based on factors such as, but not limited to availability of workers, age/level of student, student need, transportation availability, etc… This model includes a mixture of distance learning through technology from home and direct instruction on site. This model would also be used as a “bridge” between the Face to Face Model and the Hybrid Model. The Hybrid Model would not be intended to be used for long periods of time. Hybrid delivery decisions would be based on recommendations from the Department of Health and the Department of Education, and could be used for small or significant closures (i.e. classroom, school, district).
Distance Learning: This model would be the most restrictive, and based on recommendations from the Department of Health and/or parental choice. In this model, students would not be allowed to return to school. This model could also be provided as an option for students/families who have concerns about returning to school.
Highlights
Committees are developing plans as precautionary measures in the event that a classroom, building, or the entire school district would need to move into an alternate learning model. The intent of the plans is to provide stakeholders with guidelines and expectations to support the learning and teaching of students.
Instruction:
Plans will allow buildings to move between all models without a significant loss of learning
Instruction will be consistent across the district (i.e. curriculum, programs, resources, etc.)
Each level will have a consistent Learning Management System
Relationships and engagement will continue to be areas of focus
Parents who would like to have their child participate in Distance Learning will be given the opportunity to do so
Health & Safety:
Health Services will assist in determining health and safety practices for all
Health Services will provide guidance related to such things as social distancing, screening practices, PPE, general hygiene, etc.
Protocols for student/staff demonstrating COVID 19 will be established
Department of Health guidelines will be followed
Assistance and plans will be implemented for medically fragile students and staff, and/or those with special healthcare needs
Vaccination requirements will be upheld
Facility and Maintenance:
Summer cleaning will have been completed
Staff will adhere to Department of Education and Department of Health recommendations as able
Building check-in procedures will be implemented
Custodians will disinfect all common areas, door hardware and frequently touched surfaces consistently
EPA approved cleaning products will be used
Technology:
Devices will be cleaned, distributed, repaired, and maintained based on best practice standards
All families will be provided devices to access materials
Technology hotspots will be provided to those in poverty and/or in need as available
Staff will implement support centralization in collaboration with other student services
Building Practices:
Social distancing will be promoted
Minimal mixing between groups will be limited as much as possible
Schools will follow restrictions related to non-essential visitors, volunteers, and activities involving outside groups
Student sharing of materials will be limited
Good hygiene will be taught and encouraged
Transportation:
Implement recommendations from the Department of Health and Department of Education
Assign seats
Conduct increased cleaning protocols
Serve students with the current fleet of vehicles as the opportunity for increased budget capacity, ability for contractors to acquire additional vehicles, and ability for contractors to hire additional staff would create significant challenges
Communication:
All stakeholders must be committed to sending and receiving information
Parents/Guardians must communicate with schools regarding any changes to phone numbers, email addresses, emergency contact information, etc.
The District must communicate the overall plan for instructional delivery and changes in a timeline manner
The District has established the following methods by which communication and information will be offered including, but not limited to:
Handbooks
Let’s Chat
ISD 728 Website
School Newsletters
Regular Superintendent Messages
Local Media
Parent Portal
Employee Access
ISD 728 Facebook Page
ISD 728 Twitter
ISD 728 You Tube
Food Service:
Staff will adhere to guidance and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Department of Health (new restaurant and dining guidelines and 2020-2021 Planning Guidance for Schools), Centers for Disease Control, and the Governor’s Office
ISD 728 will provide meals and material deliveries in accordance with requirements and as it is able
Staff will create and communicate expectations related to such things as respect, social distancing, hygiene, etc.
Meals will be readily available for all students
Human Resources:
Staff will adhere to guidance and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office
State and federal law will be followed
Staff will work collaboratively, respectfully, and efficiently with bargaining units to modify current agreements to best serve students, families and staff
Staff will align staffing models to the needs of students and finances available
A framework and rubric to monitor and evaluate staff absences, engagement, and wellness will be developed, making necessary and appropriate support available
Staff will support hiring personnel by maximizing flexibility, communicating expectations and opportunities, and ensuring timely and appropriate task completion to meet evolving needs
Financial Resources:
Staff will identify potential state and federal resources available for COVID 19 related expenses
Local, state, and national funding will be maximized to aid in funding COVID 19 related expenses
Staff will coordinate and help prioritize school district and community needs
Staff will determine the need for, develop, and present a “supplemental” COVID 19 budget to the Board as required and/or necessary
Students, staff, administrators and community members have been, and will continue to be, involved with the planning process.
Tentative Timeline
Working groups have begun meeting and will have proposals completed no later than Aug. 14, 2020.
Communication to families is expected to be sent no later than the week of Aug. 17, 2020.
First day for students is Sept. 8, 2020.
