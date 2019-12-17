School levy, bond impact confirmed

Numbers presented along campaign route for bond, levy add to the school tax listed on property tax statements
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
A median residential home valued at $250,000 in the Elk River Area School District will see an increase of about $381 for the school district portion of their tax bill after the District 728 School Board approved an increased levy at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The board approved a total preliminary levy in September for $45.7 million. On Monday, the final levy of almost $58 million was certified. The $31.75 per month increase on a home valued at $250,000 is due to the referendum-related questions voters approved in November. The first question asked to increase the district’s operating levy by $750 per student. According to the question, these funds will be used for school materials, student support and academic programs. The second question requested $113 million in bond funding to be used for addressing “enrollment growth, deferred maintenance needs, flexible learning spaces and facility inequities.”
For taxes payable in 2020, the operating levy meant an additional $11 million while the bond issue meant an additional $3 million. Debt and facilities levies decreased by about $1.2 million, leaving a net total increase of almost $13 million.
The total levy includes the general, community service, debt service, and OPEB debt service funds. The general fund levy is based on student enrollment and is used to pay for transportation, facility maintenance, instructional equipment, health and safety code compliance, unemployment benefits, long-term facility maintenance, and more. The community education fund levy is based on the population in the district and the debt service levy is based on debt retirement schedules and what is needed to pay principal and interest payments of bonded debt, according to a presentation by Business Services Executive Director Kim Eisenschenk.
The general fund is primarily funded by the state at 66%, with about 12% coming from local property tax levies. More than 57% of the general fund is spent on salaries and wages, with almost 21% spent on employee benefits and 13% on purchased services.
More than 52% of the school portion of taxes will go toward the general fund. About 45% will go toward repayment on district debt.
For the general fund alone, which included the referendum changes, the levy went from the preliminary of $21 million to the final of more than $30 million. Long-term facilities maintenance funds were reduced from $2.1 million to about $807,000 as promised to voters during the referendum campaign.
Many homes in the district also saw an increase in market values, which increases taxes – this value is evaluated and managed by the county.
In other action at the Dec. 9 meeting, the board:
— Approved the district’s financial report for the year, which ended on June 30. The report gave a clean opinion on basic financial statements, found no internal control findings for financial reporting, found no compliance findings for financial reporting and found no compliance findings for Minnesota Laws and Regulations. In 2018, the audit found two deficiencies in internal control over federal compliance, but the district took corrective action and there were no repeat findings in 2019, according to the report. In 2019, unrestricted fund balances as a percentage of expenditures sat at almost 13%.
— Recognized student leadership at Meadowvale and Twin Lakes elementary schools.
— Reviewed and approved policies as part of an annual review cycle.
