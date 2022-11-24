The Elk River Area School District is assembling a Facility Review and Planning Committee to evaluate several district matters. This task force will include parents, community leaders, students and experts who will be asked to evaluate needs related to future enrollment, programming, and space.
District officials are hopeful to have representatives that reflect ISD 728 (geographically, elementary, middle, high school, city and county representatives, and so forth).
The task force will focus specifically on the physical assets of District 728, including buildings, student census, prospective growth and growth areas, and the impact on future learning. Its primary job will be to study and give feedback to the ISD 728 School Board. All stakeholders will have the opportunity to review and provide feedback on any recommendations that are brought forward by the task force and will be presented to the board in 2023 for future consideration.
Notifications to the selected committee members will be sent by Friday, Dec. 16.
The meetings will take place at the ISD 728 District Office on Mondays over the months of January through April. Due to the detail and time frame of this process, the district is asking that all members who will participate attend all meetings to ensure they are well-informed throughout the process.
The meetings will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates in 2023: Jan. 9, 23, and 30; Feb. 13 and 27; March 13 and 27; and April 10 and 24.
