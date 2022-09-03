Input to be sought from all stakeholders through world cafes, meetings, surveys
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School District will complete the last year of its five-year Strategic Plan during the 2022-23 school year, and will begin working on the next plan this fall.
“We are excited about this work and the opportunity to gather feedback and set the tone for the next strategic action plan,” Kari Rock, assistant superintendent in charge of secondary education, told members of the Elk River Area School Board at an Aug. 22 work session.
District 728 officials plan to cast their net wide and far to capture the thoughts and desires of students, staff, parents and community.
Officials will go out to every school building to get input from every staff member, and not just teachers or instructional assistants. They will be reaching out to custodians, cooks, Adventure Club workers and so forth.
“We want all of our staff members to come and give back what they would like to see in the next plan,” Rock said.
The current strategic plan has been very student-focused in the action steps and results that were sought and in many cases achieved.
One challenge, Rock said, was working through the pandemic.
“The pandemic has impacted our ability to make progress in some of the areas,” she said, noting district leaders and staff had to be more reactive than proactive during the pandemic.
Rock said the district will also work with student groups to give voice to what they would like to see in the plan.
“They are one of our main customers,” Rock said. “We want to make sure the education we’re providing them meets their needs.
“Through the superintendent’s student advisory council, we saw students come forward with great stories and solutions to problems they are experiencing or see.”
District officials also want to get input from the community and will seek it through daytime and evening meetings across the district. There will also be surveys.
“Tell us what you would like us to continue to do and what things would you like us to change,” Rock said of the meetings being planned.
Once district officials have all the information, Rock said it will be time to make sense of it all and to look for themes, ideas and recommendations.
“(The question will be) how do we create (something) that meets the needs of our staff, students and community,” she said.
One difference between the current plan and the next plan is it might be more of a rolling plan where the district looks at the plan every year and provides a chance to make adjustments.
Rock said the idea behind this approach will be to better align the strategic plan with the district’s budgeting cycle.
School Board Member Shane Steinbrecher asked if it will still be a five-year plan. Rock said there will be long-term, short-term and mid-term goals, kind of like the current strategies with action steps underneath.
Steinbrecher expressed the importance of making the most of the interest and excitement that a strategic plan puts into the school district.
“Some of the best energy we have seen is when we start up a new plan,” he said, acknowledging the power of having a community-inspired document in hand.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said it is his hope the people recognize the work of the board and leadership of the district that made listening a priority.
He said examples include the construction of a new school that provided people what they asked for in terms of lots of light and flexible spaces.
“The referendum was (the culmination) of an 18-month process where thousands of people told us they wanted and now we’re fulfilling that,” Bittman said. “We’re excited to listen and learn (going forward). We do believe the district has a real opportunity to provide some innovation and continue the great work that has happened.”
Bittman said the plan is to use two of the School Board’s work session meeting dates to hold community cafes so the board can participate.
“We feel like that will be a good use of your time,” Bittman said.
