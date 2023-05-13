Concerns raised about social emotional learning bullet point that mirrors that of controversial collaborative
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board approved on May 8 the Strategic Plan Proposal as presented and recommended by the Core Planning Team at the board’s April 24 work session.
It passed on a 5-2 vote.
Two of the three newest members of the Elk River Area School Board — John Anderson and Mindy Freiberg — expressed concerns about one of the five bullet points under the recommendations for achieving excellence in achievement. (See sidebar for the 2023-28 strategic plan)
The bullet point reads: Students and staff apply self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness and relationship skills to navigate the world effectively.
The other five members didn’t share their concerns.
Anderson and Freiberg were struck by the fact that the words on the topic of social and emotional learning are identical to the ones offered by CASEL, which stands for collaborative academic social emotional learning. According to the organization’s website, the collaborative is a community that spans classrooms to statehouses to make social and emotional learning part of a high-quality and equitable education for all.
Anderson said there’s good things about social emotional learning and there’s some bad things.
“If we take the CASEL flavor, what is it really going to look like,” he asked. “One of the concerns I have about CASEL is that they have morphed into over the years of looking through a lens of equity. What I mean by that is a world view. It’s almost a theological statement.
“When they say the word ‘equity,’ they don’t think of the same equity as our school district does. When they say ‘social justice,’ what does that mean? It means something different to them versus us. I don’t think ISD 728 has drifted down that path, but we have to put a firewall up to ensure we never go toward the CRT (Critical Race Theory) route.”
The majority of the board drew a distinction between the words that were chosen to foster life skills and the work of CASEL.
Joel Nelson, one of two board members who sat on the Core Planning Team, said no one on the board wants to go down the “CASEL” road.
After much discussion, Nelson asked Anderson if he thought that the District 728 administration was going to advocate for getting CASEL.
“Do you think they will go against the wishes of our board?” he said. “I think everyone here agrees we don’t want to go down the CASEL road. We could all agree to that. Why would you think the administration would then go against their board who ultimately hires them?”
Anderson said because there is no hard stop in the strategic plan.
“It’s left very vague,” he said.
Freiberg pushed to table the matter, and after that effort failed on a 5-2 vote, another resolution was floated to strike the bullet point in question. That also went down 5-2.
Sarah Hamlin, also one of the newly elected board members, also served on the Core Planning Team.
“That was the biggest part of our discussion at the committee (level),” Hamlin said. “We decided to go with the exact words instead of putting SEL in there. I wanted SEL in there, because I am not afraid of it. These are employment-ability skills. This has nothing to do with what you’re talking about. These are just basic skills that every person needs.”
Hamlin said that none of the committee was directed to the CASEL site.
“There was nothing brought in about the CASEL website,” she said. “It was just these words and we believed very strongly that they needed to be in there. I would not want to take that (bullet point) out. It’s very important to the strategic plan.”
Superintendent Dan Bittman offered some comments for clarity to diffuse some of what was said.
“We do not partner with CASEL and we do not share any type of data,” he said. “The only thing that is used for CASEL is based on the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Education, which is cited on the sheet here. (It’s a) skills framework that the committee felt strongly about, and, as Ms. Hamlin said, it’s the skills framework MDE recommends.”
School Board Member Sara Weis — who has served on the Core Planning Team for the two previous strategic planning cycles before getting elected to the board — said she appreciated the way the statement was written because it was focused on life skills, things they should be regularly incorporating.
“I did not read specifics to what you’re alluding to with CASEL — those things like social justice and CRT — they were not called out to me,” Weis said.
Bittman said the measurable goals are next up.
“The board knows as part of the process, which they asked the administration to take care of, that, if and when, the board approved the committee’s recommendations, that is when the information about the measurable goals would come,” he said.
The Core Planning Team will continue to be part of the process of measuring year after year.
“Until the board adopts the parameters, we didn’t want to get caught up in the minutia,” Bittman said.
Weis said she trusts the process, which included the cafes, and the surveys set the framework for conversations and those conversations are very in depth.
“The words are important,” Weis said. “There is a lot of conversation, thoughtful conversation, that happened through that process. ...
“This is just a start. There’s an implementation plan and measurable goals. This is the direction. There’s a lot of work to be done over the next five years to ensure how this is implemented, measured and reported out. Our organization does a great job. I look forward to seeing how the measurable goals are put forth.”
Nelson agreed, noting Bittman and his cabinet members were there.
“I believe and trust they’re going to take what we’re saying, words and intent, and do what they can to make sure they complete what we’ve asked them to do,” Nelson said. “They’re not going to go down a road I am not in favor of.”
After the vote to pass the plan, Holly Thomson, the chairwoman of the board, thanked Bittman, the cabinet members and the community members who contributed to the work.
“You did go forth with what the board asked you to do, and we appreciate all your efforts,” she said. “Many have had their hands on this strategic plan since the beginning of this process. We look forward to seeing what you do with this and doing great things for students.”
Excellence in achievement
•Ensuring that all students have access to a guaranteed and viable curriculum, enrichments, and interventions to meet their individual learning needs in order to increase achievement.
•Ensuring access to equitable academic and extracurricular experiences, career and college readiness opportunities, and enriched academics, so that all are future ready.
•Ensuring that all students have the skills to be successful in their future endeavors including skills in collaboration, creativity, communication, and critical thinking.
•Ensuring each student has access to mental health education and support resources.
•Students and staff apply self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness and relationship skills to navigate the world effectively.
Excellence in partnership
•Facilitating effective partnerships between the ISD 728 community and our families so they have access to resources, are informed and can collaborate in their students’ experiences.
•Ensuring our approaches to education cultivate student engagement and ownership of learning in order to actively influence ISD 728.
Excellence in operations
•Ensuring all staff receive ongoing, timely, and relevant high quality professional development, based on the latest research, instructional strategies, and technology tools to meet the needs of each learner.
•Recruiting, retaining, and connecting with high-quality, diverse staff and educators who are welcomed and reflect the demographics of our growing community.
•Ensure the effective use of quality digital resources, a sustainable infrastructure, and an integrated approach to use of technology, supported by a robust technology plan.
