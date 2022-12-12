by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board was prepped on Nov. 28 by Ehlers, the district’s financial adviser, for an upcoming bond sale.
The district will be selling $10.9 million in general obligation facilities maintenance bonds, Series 2023A on Jan. 9 to fund its latest round of long-term facilities maintenance projects that are spelled out in the District’s 2- and 10-year facilities plans.
Jodie Zesbaugh, a senior municipal adviser with Ehlers, said the program of facilities maintenance was established by the Minnesota Legislature to protect the investments made in communities.
“Your community has invested a lot of money over the years, and there really wasn’t an opportunity or funding mechanism to make sure you’re keeping those (buildings) up to date,” Zesbaugh said. “It also allows you to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff.”
The state requires a 10-year plan each year that identifies both deferred maintenance and health and safety project costs. It’s due at the end of July.
“You approved that plan and the authorization of this bond issue last summer,” Zesbaugh said.
Due to the square footage and age of buildings in District 728, the Elk River area district qualifies for state aid (not every district does).
“You get about $2 million in state aid every year for these projects,” she said.
The school district sells bonds every other year to finance most of the deferred maintenance work. The next round will pay for projects done in the summers of 2023 and 2024. The bonds are sold for a term of 10 years with a call date of 2031 for a 2032 maturity.
District 728 has a high bond rating and also takes part in the state credit enhancement program. Under current bond ratings, the state credit enhancement would bring a Moody’s “Aal” rating.
The district’s most recent bond issues were rated by Moody’s Investors Service. The current ratings on those bonds are “Aal” (credit enhanced rating) and “Aa3” (underlying rating). The district will request a new rating for the bonds.
District 728 and its taxpayers also benefit from premium pricing.
Ehlers reviewed all outstanding indebtedness for the district and found that there are no refunding opportunities at this time.
“We will continue to monitor the market and the call dates for the District’s outstanding debt and will alert you to any future refunding opportunities.”
The savings from redfunding is passed on to taxpayer, Superintendent Dan Bittman said, noting the board has been very intentional about getting money back in the hands of taxpayers.
“That doesn’t happen without a lot of conversations and strategies,” Bittman said. “I appreciate the board’s commitment to do that. We’re really working hard to do that.”
Bittman said having a strategic plan over the next 10-20 years helps the district deliver on its promises.
