The Elk River Area School Board approved on April 27 a bid for the Elk River High School flooring replacement project.

Two bids from Plymouth firms were received, both of which were acceptable. Super Set Tile was the apparent low bidder with a bid of $216,000, according to Justin Wendt, an associate with Wold Architects and Engineers in St. Paul.

The other bidder was from Construction Results Corporation for $247,311.

