School Board approves bids for work at Zimmerman Elementary, Elk River High School

by Jim Boyle
Editor
In sandlot games of baseball, ties at first base go to the runner.
When it comes to awarding bids for school improvement projects, state statute calls for negotiated procurement methods to be called upon — unless there are other extenuating circumstances.
This was the case when members of the Elk River Area School Board went to award bids April 13 to replace a ceiling and make mechanical improvements at Zimmerman Elementary. Of the seven companies bidding on the project, bids ranged from $247,000 to $400,000. Despite the $153,000 range, two bids came in identical at $247,000. The Woodbury-based Pioneer Power and Ham Lake-based Cool Air Mechanical both offered to the do the work for the same amount, but Pioneer was awarded the bid after it was determined that Cool Air Mechanical didn’t include a bid bond at the time of opening.
Had they included it, the school district official would have had to negotiate the best possible deal without seeking an increase the amount it charged, according to state statute.
Justin Wendt of Wold Architects and Engineers in a memo to the School Board noted that ties in bidding are rare, but they do happen.
Negotiated procurement is the method for selecting a contractor without formal advertising and formal price competition. The rules and regulations for employing the negotiation method specify that the selection of a contractor will be made to the best advantage of the government with price and other factors considered.
There were two other bids approved for District 728 projects, including another one for work at Zimmerman Elementary School.
There were four bids received to re-roof Zimmerman Elementary School. Plymouth-based Construction Results Corporation was awarded the project with a bid of $1,256,711.
Elk River Area School Board Chairman Shane Steinbrecher confirmed that projects were part of the school district’s long-term facilities maintenance plan budget.
There was a third bid approved on April 13. There were three bidders who sought the opportunity to complete Elk River High School’s traffic signal relocation project. St. Cloud-based Design Electric was awarded the contract with a bid of $126,577. This project is part of the overall Elk River High School parking lot project already approved by the board.
“This is just one additional piece in order to make the traffic flow better on School Street much better,” said Kim Eisenschenk, the school district’s executive director of business services. “The city is in agreement and the school district has put this plan forward for board approval previously.”
The traffic light will moved farther west to line up with the far entrance to Central Lutheran Church from School Street.
“It will give us a little bit more runway to get into the parking lot, which we do feel would be much better to keep traffic off of School Street,” Eisenschenk said, noting the plan was devised after consideration from law enforcement as well as city and school officials.
Director Tony Walter asked if the parking lot project would be done before the 2020-21 school year. Eisenschenk said that’s the plan and why it was being moved up to have it ready for the start of school.
All three bids were approved on 7-0 board votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.