Schmiesing elected chairman of county board

Felix Schmiesing was elected chairman of the Sherburne County Board at the commissioners’ organizational meeting on Jan. 7 at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River.
Raeanne Danielowski was elected vice chair.
Both Schmiesing and Danielowski were elected on unanimous votes. County commissioners rotate the chair position each January, so each commissioner gets a chance to serve in the role and no political capital is spent.
Each commissioner brings their own style, of course, and Schmiesing can always be counted on to elicit laughter during meetings. After being named chairman he thanked his counterparts on the board. “I’ll do the best I can,” he said. “Hopefully, you will survive.”
After the laughter subsided, Schmiesing told Tim Dolan, who served as chairman in 2019, that he wished he hadn’t done such a good job now that he has to follow him. After the laughter died down, Schmiesing said enough with the “niceties.”
Schmiesing, who is by far the longest-serving commissioner, is a lifetime resident of Palmer Township. He has been married for nearly 40 years, has five children and about twice as many grandchildren.
He has been a contract poultry producer for 30-plus years and owned Flex Transport, a “for-hire” motor carrier, according to the Sherburne County website.
He has been a Palmer Town Board supervisor for at least seven years and chair for at least four years. He has a 30-plus year membership in Clear Lake Lions and was president of the club for two terms. He is a lifelong member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and a past council member there.
Commissioners Dolan, Lisa Fobbe and Barb Burandt, who were all elected to their first terms in 2016, are up for re-election in 2020.
