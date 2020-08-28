Businesses and residents in Sherburne and Wright counties affected by the civil unrest on May 27 through June 8 can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA made the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Tim Walz requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Hennepin County and the adjacent counties of Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne and Wright.

The SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help people apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

To schedule an appointment for one-on-one assistance in completing applications, call 571-422-6078 or 571-422-6871. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may also be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 2. The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 3, 2021.

Load comments