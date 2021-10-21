Unused prescription drugs left in cupboards, drawers, and cabinets can pose a risk for loved ones. To remove the risk and protect family, friends, and pets, it is important to properly dispose of these medications.
National Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 23. This is a safe, convenient, and responsible way for community members to dispose of their unwanted, unused, and expired medications at different locations.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Wright County’s local substance use prevention coalition, Mentorship, Education, and Drug Awareness (MEADA), to host two Take Back Day sites this year.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, sites will be open at The Bank of Elk River – Otsego Office (15800 88th St.) and Citizens State Bank of Waverly – Montrose Office (145 Nelson Blvd.). Other registered locations can be found here: https://bit.ly/3FMjRvx.
No liquids will be accepted. Leave medication in its original container and black out all identifying information. If the original container is unavailable, seal the medication in a plastic bag.
All sites are drive-through with limited contact.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration coordinates two National Take Back Days each year to bring awareness to and provide safe disposal opportunities across the nation.
