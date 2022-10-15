Sarah Hamlin one of six people to seek one of two at-large seat available on Elk River Area School Board

Sarah Hamiln
Address: 12363 195th Ave. NW, Elk River
Family: Husband, Dave; Step-daughter, Sam, and her husband Gabe, and grandson Carson. Daughter, Emma; Son, Cody; Daughter, Belle; and Daughter, Julie.
Education: Master’s in Clinical Social Work from University of St. Thomas
Age: 47
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking.
I have more than 20 years of experience in the early childhood field so I have working knowledge of how important early childhood education and school readiness is. I am a mental health play therapist so I understand the need for quality mental health services available to all students. Three of my children have been, or are, part of special education services. I have the parent perspective understanding of the unique challenges and needs in the special education sector of ISD 728. I am a very good reflective listener, I value teamwork and I believe we all have something unique and important to offer.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
I will work to bring quality mental health services to all students and ensure the policies we have in place to protect and support all students are up to date and followed so everyone feels safe in ISD 728.
If the government funded special education services as promised, it would relieve tremendous stress on our districts finances. I look forward to working with our legislators to get the funding ISD 728 needs and deserves. I will work for ongoing collaboration between the community and the board and transparency in board decisions and discussions.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
I am very proud of going back to school as an adult learner. School is challenging enough, but to do that while raising a family, working full time, and completing internship hours is a lot! In 2018 I did all that while also running for the House of Representatives. I don’t shy away from hard work and challenges.
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
There were two issues. The first is I want to make sure the community has access to not only the school board decisions, but also the discussions that led to the decisions.
The school board should be very transparent. The second is the lack of mental health services and trauma integrated care in ISD 728. I know we can do better for our students and I have the qualifications to be part of this change.
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
The school board is not made entirely of teachers or curriculum developers so I do not believe this should be a role the board takes on. Everyone is welcome to be part of the curriculum development process and offer feedback when curriculum is created at the state level. But, the board has very specific roles, but curriculum development or even choosing curriculum is not one of those roles.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
The school board hired a good superintendent for our district. The strategic plan is a valuable road map. The school board piloted our district through the pandemic the best they could. Changes that can be made is the school board needs to be more transparent and accessible to the community and the board needs to work hard to change the increase the funding our district receives.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff and teachers, established the district’s roadmap. How do you believe that plan has served the school district? I appreciate that our district takes the time and effort to gather feedback from so many voices. I like the fact that this information gathering is turned into an action plan and roadmap to guide the district. I will be attending all the Community Cafe’s being offered by the district through October because each part of the district has similar and different concerns and as a board member it will be important to me to hear multiple perspectives.
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
Looking at the 2023 learner goals it demonstrates we have a ways to go. Each child is not ready for kindergarten and each third grader is not reading at their grade level. We have not closed the racial and economic achievement gaps, not all students are graduating or ready for career or college. ISD 728 is working on these goals everyday. We can, and should, continue doing whatever we can to get these goals met.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
In my education to become a social worker I took classes like ethical decision making and client centered care. This means I have both the experience and the education to do what is best for the client and the client in this case ISD 728.
I have learned how to balance multiple perspectives while keeping my personal agenda out of the decision making process. This is again where being able to work as team is an important skill and that is a skill I know I have.
10. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I believe the district can do more for students, especially at the elementary level, who are already excelling academically. Those students would benefit from more programming or opportunities for gifted learners. I also believe our district should be offering more opportunities for paid trainings for our support staff. Paras and others who work with high needs students should be given the tools to do their jobs without having to do that on their own time with their own money.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
To the best of my knowledge everything being taught in our district is appropriate and valuable. In the 23 years I have been involved in this district I have not come across any content or classes that have concerned me. As a board member I would welcome feedback and conversation from others who have had a different experience so we can work together to make sure the content our students learn is appropriate.
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
I bring a lot of qualifications to this position. I have been a business owner and independent contractor most of my working life. And, I know there are others who have a unique skill set in budgeting. I will seek out the advice and feedback from those who excel in this area because being fiscally responsible is a very important part of being a school board member and I want to make sure I am getting it right!
