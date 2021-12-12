by Jim Boyle
Editor
The annual Downtown Elk River Santa in the Park event drew a record line if not a record turnout. Children and families gladly waited one to two hours to visit with Santa, a jolly fellow with ties to Big Lake when he’s not calling the North Pole home throughout the year. The line for Santa left the park and trailed down Main Street in front of businesses like Studio 107 jewelry and well past McCoy’s Pub before reaching Granite Shores.
Karen Wingard — the city’s event coordinator who heads up the farmers market, Elk RiverFest and the annual Santa event — called the day a huge success and was thankful for the team effort that went into making it so.
“I think this was our best turnout yet,” Wingard said. “From our Fire Department, Parks Department, mayor and council members, chamber, and Downtown Business Association members, they are always up for contributing. Seeing the kids all enjoy their visit with Santa, the animals, and making the ornaments and cards, all while listening to festive caroling from Elk River Lutheran, brought a smile to the faces of everyone down at the event.”
That includes Wingard and Santa.
The decorations will remain up until after the first of the year. Children have this coming weekend to still mail a letter in the mailbox downtown to Santa for a personalized reply.
Parents and guardians are asked to remember to include a return address and to mail by Dec. 12 for a response back.
Santa was thrilled with the turnout
“Grandmas seem to be the most excited about Christmas,” said Santa, who makes a point to have them sit on his lap, too, when there’s time, and to gather the whole family for a group picture after kids answer a few of his questions and get their requests in. Few families turn down the chance to get a picture with him.
Occasionally, like on Saturday when he asked what a child wanted, he gets the answer of “I don’t know,” to which he responds: “‘How many ‘I don’t knows’ would you like?’ They usually come up with something or say ‘one or two.’ ”
So what was the most common request by children in Elk River and the surrounding area? Ol’ St. Nick told the Star News that he has concluded the more things change, the more things stay the same.
“The most common requests among girls were baby dolls and makeup, and for boys it’s trucks, remote-control cars and Nerf guns. I get some unique requests, too. I usually get one or two requests a year for an old-time rock tumbler.
“One time a child about 7 years old asked for a safe. I have no idea why and I didn’t ask why.”
Santa’s favorite question comes when he asks children if they have been “good.”
The answers are split about 50-50 between yes and no. Then Santa follows it up with whether mommy and daddy have been good. There are always some hearty laughs, and occasionally a “Ho, ho, ho.”
Santa, a member of the North Star Santas — an organization that helps keep Santa professional and offers members a chance to meet with other real-bearded jolly elves — has continued meeting with children as a way for him to stay sharp even after he has gotten to be so old.
When asked how old he is, he revealed he tells people he’s 610 even though he only looks to be about 61. In another life, people call him Dan Loegering.
Last year was unusual with COVID-19, but he made some appearances he normally didn’t make in the run-up to Christmas. Now that things are going again, he has been busier than ever, he said.
Here in Elk River that meant he was busy greeting children and families for more than three hours, and he met with even a few more after the tree-lighting that was paired with this year’s event. He started at 2 p.m. and finished up after the tree was lit.
He said it was fun watching families figure out their phones in the dark.
He posed for a group picture with event organizers and the mayor of Elk River, John Dietz, who agreed to sport a red nose like Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer.
“He was a good sport,” Santa said of Dietz. “I told him he leads the city just like Rudolph leads they way with his nose.”
A few families recognized Santa and showed him pictures that were taken during Christmas seasons past of their kids on his lap.
“I have held 1-week-olds, 2-week-olds and 1-month-olds as well as 90-year-olds at assisted living facilities,” he said.
Santa is also doing more in the Cities now at places like Landmark Center and games of Minnesota sports teams like the Wild and Vikings.
Christmas, of course, is his favorite time of year. St. Nicholas says he considers himself fortunate to come down from the North Pole and visit with children. It’s the time of year that brings back so many good memories and helps them make new good ones.
“It reminds people to spend time with children and to create some magic,” he said. “It’s huge when adults help a friend or family member and go the extra mile.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.