Weather held out for bonanza of activity in and around the downtown
by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
The weather cooperated on Saturday for the many fun family events as part of Celebrate the Season in Zimmerman. The offerings included horse-drawn trolley rides, a holiday boutique, crafts and Santa photos at Nelson Nursery, as well as a Stop ‘N Drop Toy Drive. A tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. capped the day with Santa’s arrival on a fire truck.
“Santa Ron” was a big attraction at Nelson’s. He is a lifelong local resident, and he said he’s been doing Santa appearances for more than 30 years in Zimmerman, Elk River, Anoka, and Champlin.
Nelson’s was bustling with families enjoying crafts and activities. Owners Jackie Lemke and Mike Lemke said they have owned Nelson’s for 40 years. They bought the store, formerly Nelson’s Tree Nursery, from the Nelson family and decided to keep the name. In addition to sponsoring the Saturday events, Nelson’s also donates wreaths to Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Three Princeton Ambassadors also attended the Nelson’s event: Grace Erickson, Alayna Johnson and Audrey Gotsky. This is a local nonprofit organization and scholarship program dedicated to young women’s professional growth and development. The program provides up to three $700 scholarships a year. Ambassadors are expected to spend 12 months attending events and working with other volunteers.
Wild Wood Sleigh & Carriage, of Elk River, provided horse-drawn wagon rides sponsored by Johnson’s Hardware Hank and Rental starting at 11 a.m. that day, and they were still going out on a last ride after 2 p.m. Steve Wood, the owner, said they have been providing wagon and sleigh rides for about 25 years, usually in the northwest suburbs. He said that they gave about 300 rides at Johnson’s Hardware Hank on Saturday and about 500 rides at the Goldenman Tree Farm in Zimmerman, where they have been giving rides for 23 years. They also have sleighs, which are their most popular ride for four to 12 people. Their Morgan horses are just the right size for the wagons and sleighs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.