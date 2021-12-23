Reindeer are big hit with kids, adults

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The annual Otsego Santa Day attracted 1,055 people who had the chance to visit with Mrs. Claus and Santa, drop off letters to Santa and be surprised by the Grinch, who kept popping out from behind, in and on top of the equipment in the public works garage where the event was held Dec. 11 on the grounds of the Otsego City Hall campus.

Two of the most popular attractions were Cookie and Tinsel, the reindeer who came from Kendallville Farm in Glencoe. Children were awestruck by the animals and parents enjoyed asking about them, too.

It was a busy day for Otsego Parks and Recreation staff as it began with the need to plow streets before getting into the public works garage to get everything set for waves of pre-registered visitors.

“We decided to continue using the city garage for our city events and once again offered a hybrid event which would give people more space and distance while allowing kids to still enjoy a Santa experience up close,” said Connie Schwecke, a recreation coordinator for Otsego.

