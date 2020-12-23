The secret life of Santa Claus has been revealed.
In his book, he reveals how he uses a special dust from the fairies to make a magical Christmas live all year in the minds and hearts of boys and girls and adults of all ages.
That same dust makes his reindeer fly, shrinks the toys so they all fit in his sack and enables him to go down the chimney.
He tells that and more in his book “Santa’s Magic Christmas” in which he answers questions children have asked over the 15 years of him giving the gifts of joy and happiness to thousands who have sat on his lap.
This year children were not sitting on his lap. In fact, Santa was Zooming, from his kitchen, for eight-minute intervals with kids who made an appointment. He anticipated talking to 500 young and old by Dec. 23. You can learn more about Santa’s schedule at www.santasnorthpoleexperience.com.
While the appointments have come and gone, you can buy his book. With a twinkle in his eye he has spread the spirit of Christmas to everyone.
One day, a 94-year-old woman sat on his lap and just asked for “peace on Earth” and then she leaned over and kissed him.
Santa says older people come to him and relive Christmas when they were young and they love to show their grandchildren their photo with Santa.
The youngest child who sat on his lap was 2 days old.
Looking back on his favorite memories, Santa remembers one young lad who told him he had enough toys and to give his to a boy who didn’t have any.
Another boy wanted to be Santa, who advised him to look for someone who was in need of something the boy could provide. One day, he saw his elderly neighbor go out on her front porch barefoot to get the paper. The magic hit him. He saved his money, bought her a pair of slippers and placed them on her porch. He felt the joy of Christmas when he saw her get the paper wearing those slippers.
Santa hears all kinds of pleas. Some children ask him to make their grandparents ill with cancer better. He takes them aside and together they say a little prayer for that grandparent.
Sometimes Santa hears messages that make him sad. One day a girl, 6, who had little muscle control, wanted a hug. He asked the parents what they wanted for Christmas: “They wished that their child would live until Christmas.” He also is filled with emotion when he has a “special needs night” for children who have disabilities and serious illnesses.
There are many humorous moments.
One boy told Santa he wanted a toilet. That wish was granted the following year.
When kids ask for a pet, Santa advises them to talk to their parents about it. He says you wouldn’t want a pet in Santa’s sleigh to “wet” and cause soggy presents.
Mrs. Bonnie Claus has a page in the book telling how she is an expert cook, particularly making Santa’s favorite sugar cookies.
Santa learned how to make Christmas magic at the Jim Cunningham International University of Santa Claus where he has earned his doctorate degree in Santa Clausology.
Why did he write the book? His favorite poem, “The Night Before Christmas,” doesn’t mention Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, who prances with all of the other reindeer in HIS book.
The book is colorfully and artistically illustrated by Alan Margolis from Ohio. You can find it on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble book stores.
So what does Santa want for Christmas? On the first page of his book, Santa is shown down on one knee before the manger with the baby Jesus.
He writes: “Christmas is a magical season. Let’s remember the real reason. Our Christmas tradition started long ago with the celebration of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Ever since, the Christmas celebration brings together family and friends with lots of love and giving.”
That’s Santa’s wish for everyone: “All I want is for everyone to be happy.”
His final words are: “We are all Santa Clauses when we give gifts of love and happiness — and feel Santa’s Magic of Christmas.”
Special note: Santa dictated the contents of his book to Arlyn Grussing, a retired Bloomington city planner who has been very active in the sports activities and the Optimist Club. He and his wife, Bonnie, have four children. Santa told Grussing that on every Dec. 26, he has his long hair cut short and his beard cleanly shaved and lets it all grow out the whole year, transforming him into a natural Santa for another year. — Don Heinzman, Bloomington
(Editor’s note: Heinzman is the retired editor of the Star News.)
