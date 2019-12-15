Elk River’s annual Santa in the Park event on Dec. 7 included a new twist, and the always reliable Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
About 300 children waited in a line to greet the jolly fellow and his lovely wife. For most of the afternoon, the line stretched from the Rivers Edge Commons Park to McCoy’s Pub on Main Street. It always takes longer than the three hours set aside for the free Santa visits and photo opportunities. The Clauses wouldn’t think of leaving before every last child has a chance to present their wish and get some sage advice from Santa and his wife of many, many years.
So this year’s event included an enjoyable interruption at 5 p.m. for the lighting of the Christmas tree in the park. The excitement built as people crowded in for an annual tree lighting ceremony that was moved to the Santa in the Park date.
After a short introduction by Elk River Mayor John Dietz, Camdyn Klebs, 6, and Kasyn Klebs, 5, siblings and winners of a city-sponsored coloring contest, flipped the switch and the Christmas tree lit up in all its glory.
Those in attendance then sang the Christmas carol “Deck the Halls.”
The Clauses then finished their work, allowing every child to be heard and seeing parents and children alike walk away with a smile and the Christmas spirit. See page 11A for more pictures.
