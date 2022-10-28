cranes

Photo by Kris Spaeth, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Sandhill cranes are staging at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge during fall

migration.

Over 8,400 sandhill cranes are staging at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, taking a rest along their southerly migration route. More cranes are arriving daily, and from mid-October to early November the refuge hosts large numbers of these prehistoric birds as they roost overnight in refuge wetlands and then fly out to local croplands to forage during the day. The peak number of cranes observed in one day typically occurs during the last week of October and can exceed 12,000 birds.

If you would like to visit the refuge to see the cranes, the best time is dawn or dusk when the cranes are leaving or returning to their roost sites. If you’re not an early riser, during the day you can scout for groups of cranes in recently harvested farm fields by driving the county roads north and west of the refuge. A sandhill crane viewing brochure with a map and information about the best crane viewing areas is available at the Friends of Sherburne

