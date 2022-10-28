Over 8,400 sandhill cranes are staging at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, taking a rest along their southerly migration route. More cranes are arriving daily, and from mid-October to early November the refuge hosts large numbers of these prehistoric birds as they roost overnight in refuge wetlands and then fly out to local croplands to forage during the day. The peak number of cranes observed in one day typically occurs during the last week of October and can exceed 12,000 birds.
If you would like to visit the refuge to see the cranes, the best time is dawn or dusk when the cranes are leaving or returning to their roost sites. If you’re not an early riser, during the day you can scout for groups of cranes in recently harvested farm fields by driving the county roads north and west of the refuge. A sandhill crane viewing brochure with a map and information about the best crane viewing areas is available at the Friends of Sherburne
website, ExploreSherburne.org. Like in past years, the County Road 70 parking lot on the refuge’s northern boundary yields large groups flying overhead to nearby farmlands at dawn and dusk.
Up for an adventure? You can walk 3⁄4 mile from the A6 parking lot to Durgin Pool, where you’ll be treated to seeing sandhill cranes, along with ducks, swans and grebes. Find the numbered parking lots on the refuge’s Hunting Brochure – note that blaze orange or blaze pink is recommended for this viewing option.
Want to learn more about Minnesota’s tallest bird? Watch recorded live programs about the behaviors and history of the staging population or on the life history of cranes on the Friends of Sherburne Facebook page, facebook.com/sherburnerefugefans/videos/ (Sandhills at Sherburne: A Fall Phenomenon and Sandhills at Sherburne: From Colt to Crane).
Sandhill Stations providing crane info to refuge visitors
This year, the refuge and the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge are hosting “Sandhill Stations” to help orient visitors to the best places to see the cranes. You’ll be provided with directions and maps, plus have the ability to ask any crane questions that come
to mind. Sandhill Stations will be set up at the Bur Oak Welcome Station (first stop) on the Prairie’s Edge Wildlife Drive on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Fall shopping at Eagle’s Nest Nature Store
For field guides, refuge branded apparel and nature-oriented gifts – including knit hats and hooded sweatshirts - visit the Friends of Sherburne NWR Eagle’s Nest Nature Store.
The Oak Savanna Learning Center location is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 16797 289th Ave NW, Zimmerman. For online shopping, go to SherburneEaglesNestStore.com. Proceeds from the store benefit the refuge.
