Over 5,000 sandhill cranes are staging at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, taking a rest along their southerly migration route. More cranes are arriving daily, and from mid-October to early November the refuge hosts large numbers of these birds as they roost overnight in refuge wetlands and then fly out to area croplands to forage during the day. The peak number of cranes observed in one day typically exceeds 10,000 individuals and is a sight to behold.
If you would like to visit the refuge to see the cranes, the best time of day is dawn or dusk when the cranes are leaving or returning to their roost sites. If you’re not an early riser, driving the county roads throughout the day to scout for groups of cranes in recently harvested farm fields is another option. A sandhill crane viewing brochure with a map and information about the best crane viewing areas is available at the refuge website, fws.gov/refuge/sherburne/.
Sandhill stations providing info to Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge visitors
This year, the refuge and the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge are hosting “Sandhill Stations” to help orient visitors to the best places to see the cranes. You’ll be provided with directions and maps, plus have the ability to ask any crane questions that come to mind. Sandhill Stations will be set up at the Bur Oak Welcome Station (first stop) on the Prairie’s Edge Wildlife Drive on the following dates and times: Friday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Friends of Sherburne host online Sandhill Salute fundraiser
Sandhill cranes are already gathering at the refuge before they make their way south in their own unique way. To honor these amazing birds and raise funds to support the refuge, the Friends of Sherburne are hosting Sandhill Salute and you are invited to donate an “award” to your favorite category of sandhill crane talents.
From a gift in the “dance” category for $25 to an homage to “greater” sandhill cranes that visit the refuge for $500, a donation to this pretend award ceremony is a real opportunity to support the refuge and the Friends in a year when the usual live events and fundraising opportunities have once again been canceled.
Donations support the refuge in providing education to children in nature’s classroom, furnishing information and facilities for refuge visitors, supporting expanded online opportunities to learn about the refuge and ensuring that future refuge events remain free and open to all.
Check out all the fun and donate at https://www.classy.org/campaign/sandhill-salute/c362659.
