The Salvation Army’s No. 1 donation center in Minnesota and its second highest sales grossing store, second only to Minneapolis, has moved.
The Elk River store was forced out by eminent domain after the facility they leased was purchased by the Minnesota Department of Transportation as it prepares to turn Highway 169 into a freeway.
“We’re a different kind of thrift than any other organization,” said Tom Canfield, business administrator of the Twin Cities Adult Rehabilitation Center that is supported by the store sales. “We combine brand-new products with gently used products. We call it the ‘thrill of thrift.’”
He and Justin Keene, general manger of the Elk River Salvation Army, and his team have been preparing for this new launch for months.
The store will hold a grand reopening starting at 9 a.m. April 2 at the thrift store’s new location at 19463 Evans St. in Elk River, between Coborn’s and Menards.
There will be a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and beverages, and a raffle for a big screen TV.
The brands and products featured at the store will include: Kitchen Aid, Power XL air fryers, Apple watches, Fitbits, Samsung and LG (32” to 70” televisions), Blackstone grill tops, Ninja products, Calphalon pan sets, Keurig, Cuddl Duds, Madison Park throw blankets, Vera Wang comforter sets, bath towels and hand towels; Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Champion, Levi, Athleta Calvin Klein, Gap, NFL gear, Pink, Casaluna as well as new Huffy, Mongoose and Schwinn bikes and new furniture.
