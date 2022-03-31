The Salvation Army, one of two Elk River businesses forced to close due to the upcoming Highway 169 conversion, is on the move.

The store will hold a grand re-opening starting at 9 a.m. on April 2 at the thrift store’s new location at 19463 Evans St. in Elk River, between Coborns and Menards.

The current location is at 321 Baldwin Ave in Elk River.

