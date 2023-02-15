Salk Middle School in Elk River has been named a National Magnet School of Excellence by Magnet Schools of America, the national association for magnet and theme-based schools.
Salk Middle School is one of two middle school magnet programs that received this recognition in Minnesota this year.
“We are honored by this award because it recognizes the dedication of teachers, staff, students and families. Our STEM-themed-based programming promotes creative thinking, problem-solving, inquiry and collaboration,” said Dan Wroblewski Salk Middle School principal.
Magnet School of Excellence Awards are only given to a select group of magnet schools across the country. Schools of Excellence are eligible to receive monetary awards and are eligible to be named the nation’s top elementary, secondary, or new and emerging magnet school.
To receive a national merit award, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.