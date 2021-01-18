We are saddened to see the photo of the two residents from Elk River on the front page of Saturday’s Elk River Star News. They were photographed as if they were tourists visiting the Capitol Building. They were demonstrating against what they deemed election fraud. They wanted to overturn the results of the election, and they attempted to interrupt the constitutionally mandated session of the Congress to certify the results. The November election results were certified by all 50 states and at least 27 of those states have Republican Secretary of State. The election results have been challenged in at least 60 court cases, and all were dismissed because of lack of standing, or having a lack of evidence.
It is a crime if someone “enters or remains in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.” Such grounds may include any restricted area where a person “protected by the Secret Service is or will be temporarily visiting.” Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Senate when rioters breached the Capitol, is protected by the Secret Service. Violators of this statute may face up to 10 years in prison if they carry a firearm or other deadly weapon, or if their crime “results in significant bodily injury.” Otherwise, they face up to one year.” The Saturday ER Star News photo shows the demonstrators inside the police perimeter, which was breeched by thousands of the QAnon Mob, hundreds of whom entered the building causing a tremendous amount of damage to the building, resulting in five deaths, and threatening our very system of Democracy.
The people in the photo had attended a rally at the White House where President Trump praised their attendance as “American patriots.” They have been used and lied to about the election. Vice-President Mike Pence was required to do his Constitutional duty, but many in the mob wanted to lynch him. Some in the angry mob carried Zip-Ties, hand guns, assault rifles, Molotov cocktails and pipe-bombs. Some carried Confederate and Nazi flags. These people must be arrested and prosecuted. Persons who crossed from the street onto Capitol grounds cannot be called an “American Patriot.” The Republican Party and the Party of Trump can no longer claim to be the party of “law and order.” They can no longer claim “Blue Lives Matter.”
The attendees who criminally entered our Capitol broke the law. They are domestic terrorists. — Marty and Ruth Lemke, Elk River
