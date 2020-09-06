Group rides to raise money and awareness about sex trafficking locally and globally
The fourth annual Running for Justice Bike-a-Thon and a subsequent program to raise awareness about sex trafficking was held on Aug. 29 in Big Lake.
The ride attracted 24 bicyclists and full road teams for the three road bicyclist groups, but other than the participants and their families few people came from the community for the “End of the Road Celebration” program.
“That was disappointing, because it’s then speakers share the majority of education and awareness about sex trafficking and related issues,” the event founder and lead facilitator Susie Weigel said. “That’s as important, if not more, than raising funds.”
Participants chose between an 8-mile family route and 20-, 50-, and 100-mile routes.
Weigel completed the 100-mile trek with her son, Steve, for the fourth consecutive year.
Ken and Carrie Beaudry from Beaudry Oil, Paul and Janelle Seefeld, from Big Lake and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake were among the participants.
Josiah Weigel served as a mechanic for the ride.
“We had gorgeous weather,” Susie Weigel said.
The bicycling led right into an End of the Road Celebration, a two-hour event at Lions Park in Big Lake Township. Bicyclists and the community were invited to have a light complimentary dinner and hear speakers.
Jessica Bartholomew, the founder of ACT United, and Pete Stanley, the co-founder of The Reel Hope Project, spoke.
The event raised $15,000 and net about $11,000 to give to the organizations represented by the speakers plus Courageous Love, (based in northern Thailand), that was founded by Dan and Trish Notley, from Plymouth.
Running for Justice will also receive some of that.
Steve Weigel raised over $5,000.
“These three organizations are all amazing, doing life-changing work in the area of human sex trafficking and related issues,” Susie Weigel said. “All three have a heart for children and young adults, as we do too. Children and young adults are a vulnerable group for predators and pimps to prey on and groom.”
Event sponsors included Living Waters Church, Beaudry Oil, Waterstone Mortgage, JC Styles Hair Salon, BeYou BeLove, Sunflower Ranch, A New Birth Story, CrossFit Elk River and It’s a Journey Health Coaching.
Running for Justice previously did seven 5K events at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River.
“The city of Elk River very graciously gave us the park to use their trails and grass strip where we set up many tables and tents,” Susie Weigel said. “It was very hard to let it go, but it was pretty evident we needed to.”
The group’s March 28 event, “Empowering Our Communities Conference,” was rescheduled for Nov. 21, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Living Waters Church in Elk River. It’s a complimentary conference, including lunch, but the seating is limited to 200. Registration is open. For more information, visit www.runningforjustice.org.
Susie Weigel plans to raise up a team and run in an existing half-marathon next year and a marathon in 2022 to raise education and awareness of sex trafficking and related issues and to raise funds for Running for Justice and other organizations. Anyone interested in being part of her team, raising funds, or education and awareness of sex trafficking and related issues, should contact Susie at advocate@runningforjustice.org.
