Deputy mayor Charles Brock and his wife Myra are throwing a party for their 10th wedding anniversary. However, on arrival their friends discover that Charlie has attempted suicide and is passed out in the upstairs bedroom and Myra is nowhere to be found.
Charlie’s best friend Ken devises a plan to keep the other couples from discovering the truth, and rumors begin to fly. The party quickly descends into a world of chaos as each couple arrives, leading to an explosive end to the evening.
How does it end? You’ll have to come to the NorthStar Arts performances of Neil Simon’s “Rumors” in the Little Theater at Elk River High School.
The show, which is being directed by Brian Budahn, opens at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, and continues with evening performances at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, 28 and 29. There are matinees at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 and March 1.
Parental Advisory: Show does contain adult content and language. Not recommended for children under 13.
