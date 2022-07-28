Rsvp fosters volunteer Engagement for adults 55+ to improve lives and strengthen communities

Two RSVP volunteers from the Elk River area (shown in the photo) participated in a food drive recently to benefit the CAER food shelf. The graphic describes the 2021 volunteer impact by service hours for RSVP volunteers in a four-county region that includes Sherburne and Wright.

 

 Jennifer Wucherer

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Load comments