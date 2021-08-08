The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program took time July 28 to thank their volunteers.
They set up a tent in the Sherburne County Government Center parking lot in Elk River and welcomed them as they came in waves at first, and as the two-hour window wound down they continued to come but at a slower pace.
The volunteers were happy to come for recognition of the difference they make in the lives of others and welcomed getting one of the 100 Dilly Bars that were donated by the Elk River Dairy Queen for such an occasion.
It’s clear this group is a happy bunch, seeing their smiles as they pulled in for the drive-through-style treatment. A recent survey says as much.
Earlier this year RSVP members within Sherburne, Stearns, Benton, and Wright counties participated in an annual satisfaction survey:
• 98% of respondents reported an increased sense of purpose.
• 91% felt a greater sense of connection.
• Volunteers shared comments like: “The RSVP program is by far one of the most resourceful tools the senior population has to connect with multiple agencies for volunteering in the area. It is my pleasure to be part of the program.” And another said, “I urge anyone considering volunteering with RSVP to do it; you’ve got nothing to lose and much to gain!”
There is a growing database of research showing that volunteering significantly increases health and well-being, along with decreasing isolation and depression among seniors, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System, UK’s National Health Service, AmeriCorps Seniors and AARP.
The AARP Foundation identifies concisely the findings as: “Everyone knows volunteering makes you feel good. But did you know it also makes you healthier? The benefits of volunteer experience include: An improved sense of well-being; lower stress levels; better management of chronic illness; decreased risk of depression; a sense of purpose, fulfillment, and increased self-confidence; increased brain function; increased dopamine levels; longer life. Older adults in particular see a substantial improvement in their quality of life when they volunteer. Research (www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2017/health-benefits-volunteering-seniors-fd.html) shows taking part in volunteer activities helps them reduce their isolation risk and maintain greater control over their health.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, there was an increase in people ages 55+ wanting to volunteer and help, but there was a lack of safe opportunities for volunteers, according to Heather Brooks, the RSVP program coordinator for Sherburne and Wright counties.
“We are seeing a large increase in number of volunteers compared to summer of 2020, and even summer of 2019, most likely due to an increased need for volunteers as well as people wanting to get out and about now that it is safer to do so,” Brooks said, adding that it’s easy to volunteer by working with AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP in Sherburne County.
RSVP works with adults 55+ to identify their interests and skills, then connects them to volunteer opportunities in the communities of Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties.
For more information, contact Heather Brooks by phone at 763-635-4505 or email at heather.brooks@ci.stcloud.mn.us.
