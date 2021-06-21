Rogers shut out 4-0 by Park of Cottage Grove on June 15

by Erik Nelson

Sports Reporter

The Royals’ 2021 baseball season came to an end on Tuesday, June 15.

Rogers (18-8) fell to Park of Cottage Grove (21-7) 4-0 in the Class 4A quarterfinal at Chaska Athletic Park in Chaska. It was Rogers’ second state tournament appearance in team history. The team also made state in 2019, losing to Stillwater 4-3 in the Class 4A third-place game on June 15, 2019.

The Wolf Pack took the lead in the third inning when junior center fielder Ben Johnson scored after senior third baseman Chase Baxter committed an error. Senior catcher Jackson Weidner doubled off of Royals sophomore pitcher Jacob Clauson. The Wolf Pack scored three more times, all off of non-RBI situations.

Offensive Player of the Game

Weidner’s double was his second of the season and his third RBI of 2021.

Defensive Player of the Game

Park of Cottage Grove senior pitcher Tucker Novotny won his 10th game of the season and threw his first complete game, allowing no runs and two hits while striking out 13.

What’s next

The Royals will have 14 players returning for the 2022 season.

