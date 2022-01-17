Rotary District 5960 and 10 Minnesota and Wisconsin Rotary Clubs celebrated donating a six-passenger, electric, all-season transportation cart to the Magnus Veterans Foundation (MVF) on Jan. 12.

The MVF, located in Dayton, provides a variety of physical, psychological, social and other health-related services free to veterans.

The modified cart is needed to move veterans and guests throughout the 38-acre site.

Elk River Rotarians Casey Mahon and Heather Kliewer, with the support of Rotary President Tove Lichty, led all aspects of the initiative, which raised more than $11,000 for the purchase and upkeep of the cart.

