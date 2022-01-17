Rotarians and staff and volunteers of the Magnus Veterans Foundation celebrate the presentation of the cart Jan. 12, at the Magnus Veterans Foundation site. Seated in the cart are Casey Mahon and Heather Kliewer, who spearheaded the drive, with the support of Elk River Rotary President Tove Lichty (second person from the left). It involved 10 Minnesota and Wisconsin Rotary Clubs and raised more than $11,000 for the purchase and upkeep of the cart.
Rotarians and staff and volunteers of the Magnus Veterans Foundation celebrate the presentation of the cart Jan. 12, at the Magnus Veterans Foundation site. Seated in the cart are Casey Mahon and Heather Kliewer, who spearheaded the drive, with the support of Elk River Rotary President Tove Lichty (second person from the left). It involved 10 Minnesota and Wisconsin Rotary Clubs and raised more than $11,000 for the purchase and upkeep of the cart.
Elk River Rotary President Tove Lichty (left) and MVF founder and CEO, Lt. Col. US Army Retired Dr. Shawn Alderman (along with his son and dog), take the cart for its first drive at the site.
Each of the sponsoring clubs along with District 5960 are recognized on each side of the cart.
Rotary District 5960 and 10 Minnesota and Wisconsin Rotary Clubs celebrated donating a six-passenger, electric, all-season transportation cart to the Magnus Veterans Foundation (MVF) on Jan. 12.
The MVF, located in Dayton, provides a variety of physical, psychological, social and other health-related services free to veterans.
The modified cart is needed to move veterans and guests throughout the 38-acre site.
Elk River Rotarians Casey Mahon and Heather Kliewer, with the support of Rotary President Tove Lichty, led all aspects of the initiative, which raised more than $11,000 for the purchase and upkeep of the cart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.